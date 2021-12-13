Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 19,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 592,365 shares.The stock last traded at $133.82 and had previously closed at $130.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.31.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.43. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

