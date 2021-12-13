Full Sail Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Full Sail Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 24,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 90,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,536,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 394,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,156,000 after buying an additional 273,290 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $110.76 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $112.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.