Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 2,241 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Full Sail Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $135.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.66 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,447 shares of company stock worth $23,415,587 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

