Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,243 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FULT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 119,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 44,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after purchasing an additional 508,644 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,988,000 after purchasing an additional 59,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FULT opened at $16.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.81. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

