FY2021 Earnings Forecast for CVS Health Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CVS Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will earn $8.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.98. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CVS. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.19.

CVS stock opened at $98.86 on Monday. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $99.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 209,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in CVS Health by 348.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,299 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 132,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 13,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

