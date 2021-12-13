FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Issued By Truist Securiti

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Kimco Realty in a research note issued on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KIM. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at $2,145,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,398,000 after buying an additional 1,131,265 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,052 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,527,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $934,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.