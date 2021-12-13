FY2022 EPS Estimates for GameStop Corp. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of GameStop in a research report issued on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $82.75.

GameStop stock opened at $159.01 on Monday. GameStop has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $483.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of -77.19 and a beta of -2.02.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in GameStop in the third quarter worth $451,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 83.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 1,640.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after buying an additional 101,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,366,000 after purchasing an additional 50,855 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

