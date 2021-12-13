Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Galecto stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24. Galecto has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $16.41.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Galecto will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTO. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $874,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Galecto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galecto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galecto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

