Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GLPEY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 179,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,113. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24. Galp Energia, SGPS has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLPEY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

