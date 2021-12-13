Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stake Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 982 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 10.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Generac by 15.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,577,000 after buying an additional 22,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Generac by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $348.24 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.46 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $433.60 and a 200-day moving average of $418.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.90.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

