Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.400-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 billion.

GCO opened at $63.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Genesco has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.44.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Genesco will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GCO. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Genesco by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Genesco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Genesco by 34.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Genesco by 12.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

