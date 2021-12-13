Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Genetron were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Genetron by 6.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,127,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,851,000 after buying an additional 133,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genetron by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after buying an additional 37,021 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Genetron by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 723,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,564,000 after purchasing an additional 91,050 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genetron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Genetron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GTH opened at $7.74 on Monday. Genetron Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26. The firm has a market cap of $687.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

