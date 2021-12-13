Gladstone Capital (GLAD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ: GLAD):

12/7/2021 – Gladstone Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Gladstone Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/30/2021 – Gladstone Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Gladstone Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/22/2021 – Gladstone Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/18/2021 – Gladstone Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. "

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $394.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.40. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $12.58.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 156.71% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 115.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 54,833 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 24.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

