Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Position Lowered by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of Gladstone Land worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAND. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 113.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,283 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the second quarter worth about $14,436,000. B&I Capital AG bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the second quarter worth about $8,278,000. Amundi bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the second quarter worth about $5,363,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the second quarter worth about $4,241,000. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAND opened at $30.65 on Monday. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -87.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

