Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

Global Payments has increased its dividend payment by 2,500.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Global Payments has a payout ratio of 10.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Global Payments to earn $9.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Shares of GPN opened at $125.80 on Monday. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.33.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

