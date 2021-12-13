Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 524 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSSC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,973,000 after acquiring an additional 94,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 88,326 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 414,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,957,000 after buying an additional 83,728 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 52.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 73,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 72,763 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $65.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.93. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.14 and a 1 year high of $71.04.

