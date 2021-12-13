Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $23.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens upped their price target on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

In related news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

