Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $105,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after buying an additional 902,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,562,000 after buying an additional 124,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 453,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,595,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,474 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.46.

NYSE COF opened at $150.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $89.72 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.88 and its 200-day moving average is $160.23.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

