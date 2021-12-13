Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $114,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $114.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.76. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.95 and a fifty-two week high of $136.82.

