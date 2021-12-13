Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 7.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $57.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

In other news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $5,531,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

