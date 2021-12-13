Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stock Position Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $562,378,000 after buying an additional 155,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $164,367,000 after buying an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,368,000 after buying an additional 249,884 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 935,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,533,000 after buying an additional 130,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 876,981 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,992,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.85.

Globus Medical stock opened at $67.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.44. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

