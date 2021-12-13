GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Receives NA Rating from Eight Capital

Eight Capital restated their na rating on shares of GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Eight Capital currently has a C$5.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$4.10.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$3.80 price objective on shares of GoGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of TSE GGD opened at C$3.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.12. GoGold Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.65 and a 1-year high of C$3.79. The company has a market cap of C$861.58 million and a PE ratio of 12.45.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

