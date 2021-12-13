Gold Resource Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Gold Resource has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years. Gold Resource has a payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gold Resource to earn $0.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $3.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gold Resource stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GORO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

