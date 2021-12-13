Goldcoin (GLC) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and approximately $22,106.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.47 or 0.00318311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007423 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000518 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,762,863 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

