Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stake Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 446.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 128,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Golden Minerals were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 15.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on AUMN. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Golden Minerals from $1.03 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

