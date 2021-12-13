Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units’ Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 20th (NASDAQ:GPCOU)

Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units’ (NASDAQ:GPCOU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, December 20th. Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 22nd. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units stock opened at $10.52 on Monday. Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the second quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the second quarter worth approximately $725,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the second quarter worth approximately $2,347,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the second quarter worth approximately $349,000.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

