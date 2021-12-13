Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 4,721 Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) by 27.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEA Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 3,142,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after purchasing an additional 145,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 432,741 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 125,745 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STSA opened at $4.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.38. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

In related news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp bought 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $608,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 351,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,085. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

