Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,399 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in One Stop Systems were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 998,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, One Stop Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS opened at $4.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $86.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.97.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

