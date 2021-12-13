Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $102,000 Stock Holdings in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,505 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PowerFleet were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 10.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 11.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 15.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 34,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 55.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $6.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $229.74 million, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $9.55.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

PWFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut PowerFleet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

PowerFleet Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.