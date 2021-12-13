Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) by 36.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,825 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vista Oil & Gas were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 39,672 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 44,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 904,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 80,401 shares in the last quarter. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vista Oil & Gas stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $507.98 million, a PE ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 3.27.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $175.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

