Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 15,173 Shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,173 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Supervielle were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter worth $36,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 111.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 23,988 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the second quarter valued at $180,000. 2.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUPV opened at $2.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

