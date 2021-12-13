Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 22,147 Shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,147 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Viomi Technology were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 8.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 13,689 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIOT opened at $3.33 on Monday. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $233.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

VIOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $12.50) on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

