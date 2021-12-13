Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) to Issue $0.15 Interim Dividend

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Get Goodman Group alerts:

In related news, insider Anthony Rozic sold 375,000 shares of Goodman Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$23.94 ($16.86), for a total value of A$8,976,375.00 ($6,321,390.85). Also, insider Gregory (Greg) Goodman sold 1,450,000 shares of Goodman Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$22.90 ($16.13), for a total transaction of A$33,205,000.00 ($23,383,802.82). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,125,000 shares of company stock worth $49,594,375.

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.