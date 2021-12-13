Goose Finance (EGG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $108,856.00

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $379,090.70 and $108,856.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Goose Finance has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

