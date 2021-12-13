GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GPRO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get GoPro alerts:

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $10.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. GoPro has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.09 million. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $45,119.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 614,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,383. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,664,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after buying an additional 2,648,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,630,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,503,000 after buying an additional 1,995,063 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,689,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 3,544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,823,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after buying an additional 1,773,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,192,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,096,000 after buying an additional 1,744,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.