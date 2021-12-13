Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €24.87 ($27.94).

GYC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.30 ($30.67) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, November 29th. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.40) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($26.97) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.21) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Shares of GYC stock opened at €20.66 ($23.21) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €21.93 and its 200 day moving average is €22.61. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($18.66) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($22.63).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.