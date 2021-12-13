Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Buys New Shares in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

PULS stock opened at $49.68 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.68.

