Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.38.

NASDAQ COST opened at $555.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $245.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $561.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

