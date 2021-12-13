Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Purchases Shares of 229 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,011.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 329.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,013.30 and its 200 day moving average is $800.82. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 390,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,044.54, for a total value of $408,038,061.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,230,435 shares of company stock worth $3,502,108,921. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $801.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

