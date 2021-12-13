Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $111.73 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $87.89 and a one year high of $113.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.27.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.