Graviton Market Capitalization Tops $4.28 Million (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last week, Graviton has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $50,757.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviton coin can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00002416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00058903 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.97 or 0.08106852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00078732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,739.79 or 0.99982137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00055823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

