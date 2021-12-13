Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Gray Television has a payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gray Television to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

NYSE GTN opened at $21.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.66. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gray Television stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

