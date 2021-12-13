Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 640 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.28) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 731.75 ($9.70).

Shares of GPOR opened at GBX 723.50 ($9.59) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 743.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,255.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of GBX 607 ($8.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 810.50 ($10.75). The company has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

