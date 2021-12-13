Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Harbour Energy plc is an independent oil and gas company. Harbour Energy plc, formerly known as Premier Oil plc, is based in UK. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Harbour Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of HBRIY opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.09.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

