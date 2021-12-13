Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $170,000 Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 292,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of PDCO opened at $28.65 on Monday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.