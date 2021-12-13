Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $104,000 in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 8.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 101,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYO opened at $6.54 on Monday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

