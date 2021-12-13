Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano bought 10,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 104,934 shares valued at $10,677,829. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $103.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.96 and its 200-day moving average is $108.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

