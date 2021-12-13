Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,219 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $205.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.47 and a 200-day moving average of $224.22. The stock has a market cap of $120.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $188.00 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

