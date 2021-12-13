Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,810 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 24.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 410.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $25.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $1,036,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Raymond James started coverage on Schneider National in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen raised Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.70.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

