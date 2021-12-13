Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 4,921 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 34.2% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

NYSE AMT opened at $272.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.43. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. American Tower’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.27%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

